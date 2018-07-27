FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 27, 2018 / 12:18 PM / in an hour

Unions sue over Puerto Rico fiscal plan, say impairs labor rights

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Unions for employees of Puerto Rico’s workplace injury insurer and its medical staff have asked for a court order to keep the U.S. territory’s latest fiscal plan out of restructuring efforts, arguing the plan undermines their labor contracts.

In court papers filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in San Juan, the unions said provisions in the plan “retroactively destroyed” tens of millions of dollars’ worth of economic benefits for their members by rendering collective bargaining agreements “almost useless.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mNWYRu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.