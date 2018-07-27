Unions sue over Puerto Rico fiscal plan, say impairs labor rights

Unions for employees of Puerto Rico’s workplace injury insurer and its medical staff have asked for a court order to keep the U.S. territory’s latest fiscal plan out of restructuring efforts, arguing the plan undermines their labor contracts.

In court papers filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in San Juan, the unions said provisions in the plan “retroactively destroyed” tens of millions of dollars’ worth of economic benefits for their members by rendering collective bargaining agreements “almost useless.”

