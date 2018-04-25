Unions sue to void Puerto Rico oversight board, block utility sale

(Reuters) -

The federal board overseeing Puerto Rico’s restructuring should be shut down and the island’s government barred from selling its bankrupt electric utility, according to a lawsuit filed by labor groups and others opposing a sale.

Two employee unions and a group representing retirees of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority filed an adversary complaint on Tuesday arguing the Financial Oversight Management Board’s work violates both the U.S. Constitution and the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

