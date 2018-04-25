FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 10:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Unions sue to void Puerto Rico oversight board, block utility sale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

The federal board overseeing Puerto Rico’s restructuring should be shut down and the island’s government barred from selling its bankrupt electric utility, according to a lawsuit filed by labor groups and others opposing a sale.

Two employee unions and a group representing retirees of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority filed an adversary complaint on Tuesday arguing the Financial Oversight Management Board’s work violates both the U.S. Constitution and the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HMJ3XX

