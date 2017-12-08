FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. counters hedge fund's attack on Puerto Rico oversight board
December 8, 2017 / 12:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. counters hedge fund's attack on Puerto Rico oversight board

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The U.S. government defended on Wednesday the federal board overseeing Puerto Rico’s restructuring, countering a bid by a hedge fund that sought to get the U.S. territory’s bankruptcy-like case dismissed by attacking the board’s legality.

The restructuring is taking place under a special federal law known as the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA) that provides for proceedings in U.S. District Court akin to those under Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ACWBPv

