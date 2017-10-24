U.S. recommends Puerto Rico shield all federal relief from creditors

The U.S. Department of Justice has urged Puerto Rico’s federal oversight board to add language to a proposed court order that would put off limits to the island’s creditors all federal disaster relief funds, not just money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In court papers filed on Monday, the board said the department requested language that would protect all funds from federal agencies that the U.S. territory can put toward recovering from Hurricane Maria.

