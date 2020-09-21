Senators urge bankruptcy judge to reject Purdue Pharma CEO bonus

Five Democratic U.S. Senators are urging the judge overseeing Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy to reject an employee bonus plan that could result in a $3.5 million payment for CEO Craig Landau.

The senators, led by Senator Tammy Baldwin from Wisconsin penned a letter on Monday saying Landau should not receive a bonus when he “may have presided over significant criminal activity during his time at Purdue” in connection with the marketing of its opioid drugs. The OxyContin maker, which faces up to $18 billion in claims from the U.S. Justice Department resulting from criminal and civil investigations, filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in September 2019 in the face of extensive litigation surrounding its alleged role in the national opioid crisis.

