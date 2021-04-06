Group for opioid-exposed babies can ask Purdue about risk studies

The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy is allowing a group representing children born with opioid addiction issues to ask the OxyContin maker about studies it says the company has on the risks of using opioids during pregnancy.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York made his ruling during a virtual hearing on Tuesday. Purdue, represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell, says it has turned over the documents it has and that the group, represented by Martzell, Bickford & Centola, is seeking studies that likely don’t exist.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2R4IkYc