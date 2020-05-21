Westlaw News
May 21, 2020 / 9:40 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

IN BRIEF: OxyContin maker Purdue says COVID-19 justifies extending claims deadline

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Purdue Pharma LP has asked a federal bankruptcy judge to extend the deadline for people who believe they were harmed by the OxyContin maker to file claims against the company in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The request by Purdue to push back the June 30 deadline by 30 days came in a brief filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, on Wednesday, a day after attorneys general from 24 states asked for it to be delayed until Sept. 30.

