IN BRIEF: Purdue Pharma agrees to halt some political contributions during bankruptcy

Purdue Pharma has agreed to refrain from making political contributions to Democratic or Republican attorneys general for the remainder of its bankruptcy, the OxyContin maker said in a court filing on Tuesday.

The move came in response to concerns raised by the official committee of unsecured creditors that Purdue had been making donations without alerting creditors or the bankruptcy court overseeing the Chapter 11 case. Attorneys general have held a significant role in Purdue’s bankruptcy, where some U.S. states have agreed to settle opioid-related litigation that drove the company into bankruptcy last year.

