IN BRIEF: Purdue says U.S. trustee's objection to law firm retainers off-base

Purdue Pharma LP on Monday defended its retainers for Davis Polk & Wardwell, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr over objections by the U.S. trustee, saying it is not seeking to give the firms a financial advantage over other administrative creditors in its bankruptcy.

Purdue in a filing by its lawyers at Davis Polk in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York said the trustee was off base when it objected last week to letting the law firms hold on to their retainers until its bankruptcy ends.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/35iObet