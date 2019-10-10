IN BRIEF: Tribes push for their own creditor committee in Purdue bankruptcy

Forty-one Native American tribes and organizations want a committee appointed to represent tribal interests in the looming fight over how much Purdue Pharma LP should pay for its alleged part in the opioid crisis.

The tribes and affiliated health providers in a motion filed on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York said Purdue’s unsecured creditors’ committee currently has no one representing tribal interests.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IC1RIs