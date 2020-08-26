NAACP approved to participate in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy

The NAACP will have a say in how proceeds from Purdue Pharma’s opioid litigation settlement will be distributed.

The group obtained approval during a telephonic hearing on Wednesday from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, to intervene in the OxyContin maker’s Chapter 11 case, which was filed nearly a year ago amid extensive litigation over its role in the national opioid crisis. The company has proposed a settlement worth around $10 billion to resolve the litigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Qui6eh