NAACP moves to intervene in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy over opioid settlement

The NAACP on Friday moved to intervene in Purdue Pharma’s Chapter 11 case, arguing that communities of color should receive settlement proceeds stemming from the national opioid crisis.

The group’s motion to intervene comes amid the OxyContin-maker’s efforts in bankruptcy to bring in more support for a settlement of opioid litigation that it says is worth more than $10 billion. The company filed for Chapter 11 in September 2019 aiming to resolve the litigation.

