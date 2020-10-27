Opioid victim group asks Purdue bankruptcy judge to pause Sackler, DOJ deal

A group advocating for victims of the opioid crisis in the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy is looking to block members of the Sackler family that owns the company from moving ahead on a settlement with the federal government this week.

In court papers filed on Monday evening, the group, which calls itself the ad hoc committee on accountability in Purdue’s bankruptcy, urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York to give it more time to study the deal. The filing was made in response to a request from Sackler family members that the judge consider their portion of the settlement on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2HIww9R