May 20, 2020 / 6:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pandemic warrants more time to file claims against Purdue Pharma, states say

Nate Raymond

Attorneys general from 25 states have asked a federal bankruptcy judge to extend the deadline for people who believe they were harmed by Purdue Pharma LP to file claims against the OxyContin maker in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The states in a brief filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, on Tuesday backed requests by addiction recovery groups to delay the June 30 deadline to Sept. 30 so families who say they were harmed by its opioids could have more time.

