Physicians' group warns of conflict for states backing Purdue settlement

Purdue Pharma LP’s multibillion-dollar proposed settlement of opioid-related claims by state and local governments could set back efforts to curtail abuse of the painkillers, a doctors’ group said in a letter filed on Wednesday in the drugmaker’s bankruptcy case.

Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing said in its letter to Judge Robert Drain of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York that it is concerned the settlement will provide funds to states from future sales of Purdue products, notably the company’s painkiller OxyContin.

