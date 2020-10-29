Purdue judge calls Sackler, DOJ deal 'positive' but holds off on ruling

The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy indicated on Wednesday that he is in favor of a settlement of opioid-related claims between the federal government and members of the Sackler family who own the company, but delayed ruling on their request to move forward with the deal until November.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York said during a telephonic hearing that he views the U.S. Department of Justice settlement, which faces opposition from unsecured creditors, as a “positive development” for the OxyContin maker’s Chapter 11 proceeding. Purdue filed for bankruptcy last year to resolve thousands of lawsuits accusing the company of fueling the national opioid crisis through deceptive marketing practices.

