Purdue judge upholds Sacklers’ litigation shield as bankruptcy talks continue

The Sackler family will remain protected amid Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy against opioid-related litigation over the objections of Tennessee district attorneys who say the family members that own the OxyContin maker should be held accountable for their role in the ongoing opioid crisis.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York on Tuesday affirmed a bankruptcy judge’s October 2019 ruling that halted thousands of lawsuits brought by states and individual counties against Purdue and its owners, former president Dr. Richard Sackler and his family, and other officers and directors of the company. The preliminary injunction, granted by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain, expires on Oct. 5.

