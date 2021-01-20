Purdue Pharma aims for February reorganization plan

Purdue Pharma expects to submit a proposed reorganization plan to a New York bankruptcy court by mid-February, a lawyer for the OxyContin maker said during a remote court hearing on Wednesday.

The plan would come more than a year into Purdue’s Chapter 11 case, which was filed in September 2019 with the aim of resolving widespread litigation brought by states, government entities and individuals accusing the company of fueling the national opioid crisis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/393kHpz