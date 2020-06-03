Purdue Pharma bankruptcy judge extends claims deadline to July 30 because of COVID-19

A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday granted a short deadline extension for people who believe they were harmed by opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma LP to file claims against the OxyContin maker in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, pushed the June 30 deadline back by 30 days, less than the 90 days attorneys general from 24 states and the District of Columbia said Purdue’s alleged victims needed.

