Purdue Pharma bankruptcy judge extends Sackler litigation shield

The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy has extended the protection of the automatic stay against litigation to the members of the Sackler family who own the pharmaceutical maker as the company continues its efforts to bring in more support for its proposed settlement of opioid-related lawsuits.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York signed off on the 28-day extension of the injunction during a remote hearing on Wednesday, overruling objections from states that have not signed on to the proposed deal. While Purdue itself is automatically protected against litigation because it is in bankruptcy, the Sackler family owners, who are not in bankruptcy, don’t have that same protection unless a court grants it.

