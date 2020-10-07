Purdue Pharma creditors look to question execs, Norton Rose in bankruptcy probe

Purdue Pharma’s unsecured creditors are demanding information from current and former executives of the OxyContin maker, as well as its longtime legal counsel, to support their investigation into billions of dollars in potentially fraudulent transfers to members of the Sackler family who own the company, and affiliated entities.

The unsecured creditors’ committee, represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, filed a motion to depose the executives and obtain documents from Norton Rose Fulbright on Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Purdue, which is being represented in the bankruptcy proceedings by Davis Polk & Wardwell, filed for Chapter 11 protection in September 2019 facing thousands of lawsuits accusing it of contributing to the national opioid crisis through deceptive marketing of its products.

