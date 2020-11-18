Purdue Pharma judge OKs government deal, pleads for bankruptcy exit plan

Purdue Pharma has obtained bankruptcy court approval of its settlement with the federal government that resolves civil and criminal investigations into the OxyContin maker’s role in the national opioid crisis.

At the conclusion of a lengthy telephonic and video hearing Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York signed off on the company’s deal with the U.S. Department of Justice, overruling objections from a group of states and an opioid victims’ group.

