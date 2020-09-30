Purdue Pharma judge OKs retention payments for 600 employees

Purdue Pharma has obtained bankruptcy court approval to make retention payments to approximately 600 employees but held off on requesting approval of a bonus for the drugmaker’s CEO and other top executives.

During a telephonic hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York signed off on the key employee retention plan, which provides up to $47 million to the employees over several years.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3l5Ov8h