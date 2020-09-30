Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Purdue Pharma judge OKs retention payments for 600 employees

By Maria Chutchian

1 Min Read

Purdue Pharma has obtained bankruptcy court approval to make retention payments to approximately 600 employees but held off on requesting approval of a bonus for the drugmaker’s CEO and other top executives.

During a telephonic hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York signed off on the key employee retention plan, which provides up to $47 million to the employees over several years.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3l5Ov8h

