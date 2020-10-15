Purdue, Sacklers blast junior creditor calls for financial info

Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family that own the OxyContin maker urged a bankruptcy judge on Thursday to unilaterally reject requests from junior creditors for financial information, saying the documents in question are protected by attorney-client privilege.

In a series of written objections filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, Purdue, represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell, and the Sackler family members argue that the requests from the unsecured creditors’ committee are overreaching and fail to explain why the committee should be allowed to side-step attorney-client privilege.

