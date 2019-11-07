Purdue says it's critical to keep Skadden as special counsel during Ch. 11

Bankrupt Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma LP on Wednesday sought court approval to keep Skadden Arps Meagher & Flom working as its special counsel on matters related to government investigations, including those of the U.S. Justice Department.

Purdue General Counsel Marc Kesselman in a retention application filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York said the company is in talks with the department regarding a potential resolution of its probes, an effort that could be jeopardized if it had to replace Skadden as special counsel.

