Purdue settlement faces opposition from states, opioid victims' group

Opioid victims and more than 20 U.S. states have lodged objections to Purdue Pharma’s deal with the federal government resolving civil and criminal investigations into its past opioid marketing practices.

In papers filed on Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, a group of 24 states and two groups representing opioid victims claim the deal poses a risk to creditor recoveries in the OxyContin maker’s Chapter 11 case. They also take issue with the proposal to transform the OxyContin business into a public benefit trust, saying it raises public policy concerns and needs more detail about how the trust would be structured and governed. A group of state attorneys general raised similar concerns in October.

