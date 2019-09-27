U.S. pension insurer, CVS tapped for Purdue creditors' committee

Two of Purdue Pharma’s biggest creditors, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp and CVS Health, will help represent unsecured creditors in the recently launched bankruptcy of the Oxycontin maker.

The U.S. trustee, the government’s bankruptcy watchdog, in a filing on Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York said it had appointed the government’s pension insurer and CVS units that manage pharmacy and prescription benefits to the official unsecured creditors’ committee in Purdue’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

