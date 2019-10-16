Westlaw News
October 16, 2019 / 12:30 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Q&A: Haynes & Boone's outlook for lending to energy sector darkens

Jim Christie

Energy exploration and production companies’ outlook for borrowing has turned negative, with a majority of 221 energy industry companies and financial institutions surveyed in September by the law firm Haynes & Boone saying they expect borrowing to get more difficult.

The firm surveys lenders and energy-industry borrowers on expectations regarding access to capital twice a year. Reuters recently spoke with Kraig Grahmann, a Houston-based partner who heads the firm’s Energy Finance Practice Group, regarding the shift.

