RadioShack cleared for another exit from bankruptcy
October 27, 2017 / 11:38 AM / in 3 hours

RadioShack cleared for another exit from bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A judge said on Wednesday he would approve RadioShack’s plan for emerging from its second bankruptcy in a little over two years, which will leave the once-national electronics retail chain with only a handful of stores.

Judge Brendan Linehan Shannon of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said at a hearing he was convinced the plan is feasible and that RadioShack could reach a deal with Sprint Corp on some lingering disputes over liability releases and an exculpation provision so that the plan could be confirmed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ll1SaF

