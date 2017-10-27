RadioShack cleared for another exit from bankruptcy

A judge said on Wednesday he would approve RadioShack’s plan for emerging from its second bankruptcy in a little over two years, which will leave the once-national electronics retail chain with only a handful of stores.

Judge Brendan Linehan Shannon of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said at a hearing he was convinced the plan is feasible and that RadioShack could reach a deal with Sprint Corp on some lingering disputes over liability releases and an exculpation provision so that the plan could be confirmed.

