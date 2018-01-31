FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
January 31, 2018 / 1:15 AM / in 4 hours

Rand Logistics files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with debt swap deal

Tracy Rucinski

1 Min Read

Rand Logistics Inc, one of the largest bulk freight shipping providers in the Great Lakes region, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday after agreeing to a debt-for-equity swap with lender Lightship Capital LLC.

Rand, with $236 million of debt, said in November it would file for bankruptcy as part of a restructuring support agreement with Lightship, an affiliate of New York-based private equity firm American Industrial Partners.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E0yYVe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.