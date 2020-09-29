Regus units net bankruptcy financing approval after quelling landlord concerns

Bankrupt units of global co-working office space company Regus, obtained court approval Tuesday to access $17.5 million in bankruptcy financing after resolving concerns raised by landlords and other unsecured creditors.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Linehan Shannon in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the financing, which is provided by non-bankrupt Regus, on an interim basis during a telephonic and video hearing on Tuesday morning. The debtors, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, will request up to $50 million in financing in October.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kZkzKK