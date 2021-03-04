Sandy Hook families, insurer oppose Remington bankruptcy plan

Remington Outdoor Company is facing objections from families of shooting victims, among others, to its proposed wind-down plan as it nears the conclusion of its Chapter 11 case.

The gunmaker, represented by O’Melveny & Myers, will request approval of its plan at a remote hearing on March 8 before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Clifton Jessup Jr. in Decatur, Alabama. The plan comes after last year’s sales of Remington’s various ammunition and firearm assets. The sales brought in about $157 million to Remington’s estate, which will be used to pay off creditors.

