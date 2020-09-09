IN BRIEF: Remington lines up $65 million bid ahead of bankruptcy auction

Remington Outdoor Company has announced a bid for its ammunitions business from JJE Capital Holdings LLC, a South Carolina-based private equity firm, for $65 million in cash.

The gunmaker, which is in the midst of its second Chapter 11 case in two years in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Alabama, disclosed the offer in court filings on Tuesday night. JJE Capital’s offer will be subject to higher bids at an auction set for Sept. 17.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35yxkb1