IN BRIEF: Remington sale delayed, lawyers say more bids are expected

Remington Outdoor Company said on Tuesday it was expecting more bids for its business to come in, prompting the judge overseeing the gunmaker’s bankruptcy to postpone a sale hearing until next week.

The company has “continued to make progress” with respect to the price and terms potential buyers are offering to acquire the business through an ongoing auction, Remington attorney Stephen Warren of O’Melveny & Myers said during a telephonic status conference before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Clifton Jessup in Decatur, Alabama. With the auction taking longer than anticipated, Jessup said he would delay a sale hearing, which was set to begin on Wednesday, until Sept. 29.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ckZ2cB