Remington judge proposes streamlined bankruptcy exit

Remington Outdoor Co’s bankruptcy judge has suggested the gunmaker consider a fast-track resolution to its Chapter 11 case in the hope of reducing bankruptcy-related costs.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Clifton Jessup in Decatur, Alabama, made his comment during a telephonic hearing by on Monday, a few weeks after approving Remington’s sell-off of its business in several parts. A lawyer for Remington, Stephen Warren of O’Melveny & Myers, said during the hearing that the company is working to transition its business to the various buyers and will soon begin formulating a plan to distribute estate assets to creditors.

