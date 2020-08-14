Remington junior creditors decry proposed sale process, bankruptcy funding

Remington Outdoor Company is facing pushback from junior creditors who say the gunmaker’s proposed sale timeline and bankruptcy funding are designed to enrich senior lenders.

Remington’s unsecured creditors’ committee, represented by Fox Rothschild and Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Bertkowitz, filed papers on Thursday in the Northern District of Alabama bankruptcy court in opposition to the sale procedures and cash collateral, saying the proposals provide the lenders overly generous fees and don’t afford it enough time and resources to explore potential claims against the lenders.

