Remington must make bankruptcy plan changes for Sandy Hook families, judge says

The judge overseeing Remington Outdoor Co’s bankruptcy directed the gunmaker to make some modifications to its proposed liquidation plan that will make it easier for families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims, among others, to pursue litigation against the company’s estate.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Clifton Jessup Jr in Decatur, Alabama indicated during a remote hearing on Monday that he would approve the plan once the modifications, which would allow the families to resume pre-bankruptcy lawsuits without needing additional permission from the court, are made. The plan calls for the wind-down of Remington’s business, with the company’s assets already sold off to several buyers last year for a combined $157 million.

A lawyer for Remington, Stephen Warren of O’Melveny & Myers, said he would have to consult lenders and other proponents of the plan to discuss the modifications. The hearing will resume on Tuesday.

In its current state, the plan allows people who brought tort cases against Remington before its 2020 bankruptcy the opportunity to continue their lawsuits against the estate after they obtain, from the bankruptcy court, relief from the stay that protects bankrupt entities against ongoing litigation. But lawyers for the Sandy Hook families, represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, and other tort claimants argued that the requirement imposes unnecessary costs and delays.

Jessup agreed and directed Remington’s lawyers to amend that provision of the plan so tort claimants could resume their pre-bankruptcy litigation without having to return to the bankruptcy court for permission. The judge said he was concerned that other creditors were given streamlined procedures to access their recoveries and benefits under the plan, while tort claimants would have to work their way through “roadblocks” before enjoying their plan benefits – specifically, the ability to return to their litigation against Remington.

“I’m still not comfortable that kicking the can down the road is the right thing to do when these issues won’t change a month from now,” he said.

The judge also instructed the company to add a provision to the plan that would allow tort claimants to initiate litigation over unresolved insurance-related disputes, which affect whether tort claims are covered under the policies.

The gunmaker filed its second bankruptcy in two years in July with $253.7 million in funded debt in the face of litigation from families of shooting victims and increased retailer restrictions on gun sales.

Remington was facing 16 personal injury or wrongful death lawsuits. That includes the Connecticut state court case brought by families of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting victims, who accused the gunmaker of wrongfully marketing the Bushmaster AR-15 rifle used by the shooter, whom they say was motivated by the advertising to commit his crimes. The company has denied liability for the shooting.

The Sandy Hook families raised a series of objections to the plan, including that it limits their potential recoveries to the proceeds of general liability insurance policies, which they say could lead to nothing. But a lawyer for the families, Kyle Kimpler of Paul Weiss, said during Monday’s hearing that they would drop their remaining issues if modifications making it easier for them to resume their litigation were added to the plan.

The case is In re Remington Outdoor Co, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Alabama, No. 20-bk-81688.

For the debtors: Steve Warren and Nancy Mitchell of O’Melveny & Myers; and Derek Meek and Hanna Lahr of Burr & Forman

For the Sandy Hook families: Kyle Kimpler of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; Faith Gay of Selendy & Gay; Joshua Koskoff, Alinor Sterling, David Bernard and Jeff Wisner of Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder; and Tazewell Shepard III and Tazewell Shepard IV of Sparkman Shepard & Morris

For Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co: Mark Plevin and Tacie Yoon of Crowell & Moring; and Kevin Heard and Angela Ary of Heard, Ary & Dauro