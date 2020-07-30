Sales process of bankrupt Remington prompts union concern over bargaining agreement

The United Mine Workers of America said it is preparing to challenge the sales process of bankrupt Remington Outdoor Co over concerns about the fate of the union’s collective bargaining agreement with the gunmaker.

UMWA lawyer R. Scott Williams of Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Clifton Jessup Jr on Wednesday that the union, which represents about 30% of Remington’s employees, is worried about the company’s proposed sale procedures because it fails to provide any assurance that the collective bargaining agreement will be assumed by a purchaser. The bargaining agreement is set to expire in October 2022, according to court papers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2P6yFMB