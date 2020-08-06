Sandy Hook families lose bid to sit on Remington creditor committee

Sandy Hook families failed to secure a spot on a committee of unsecured creditors in Remington Outdoor Company’s Chapter 11 case on Thursday afternoon, but they may have another chance as the bankruptcy proceeds.

During a brief telephonic status conference, lawyers representing the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting objected to their exclusion from Remington’s list of its top 40 unsecured creditors in the bankruptcy proceeding. The gun manufacturer filed its second bankruptcy in two years last week in the hopes of finding a buyer.

