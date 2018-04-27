FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 27, 2018 / 4:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

SEC takes issue with releases in Remington's plan to exit bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday objected to gunmaker Remington Outdoor Co Inc’s plan to emerge from bankruptcy, saying in court papers it is concerned about the plan’s liability releases.

While the releases for third parties - which release claims against a reorganized Remington, its lenders, professionals and current and former officers and directors - exclude claims for fraud, willful misconduct and gross negligence, they do extend to a wide range of other matters and do not appear to be consensual, the SEC said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Hx0qZe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.