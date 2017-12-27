Q&A: Where did all the restaurant chain bankruptcies go?

It has been just over a year since Reuters interviewed analyst Bonnie Riggs of the NPD Group on why so many bankruptcies were striking the restaurant industry. In 2016, for instance, the operators of the Logan’s Roadhouse, Black-eyed Pea, Cosi and Souplantation chains filed for bankruptcy protection after succumbing to the casual dining downturn.

This year, the industry saw a slower pace of filings, which included the Ignite Restaurant Group Inc, which had more than 100 Joe’s Crab Shack restaurants, and the Romano’s Macaroni Grill chain. Riggs recently provided her outlook on the challenges the industry faces in 2018.

