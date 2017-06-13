Fitch expects Sears to drive up default rates for retailers

Sears Holdings Corp is likely to default this year and push an already rising default rate for retailers much higher, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said on Monday on the heels of a bankruptcy filing by children's apparel retailer Gymboree Corp.

Gymboree filed for Chapter 11 protection late on Sunday with plans to cut some $1 billion in debt, a move Fitch said in a report raised its default rate for the retail sector's institutional term loans to 2.7 percent from 1.7 percent.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2svpw6H