Wave of store closings by bankrupt retailers keeps building

Shoe chain Payless Holdings LLC is seeking court approval to close up to an additional 81 of its stores for its planned restructuring, lifting the number it may shutter to nearly 690 of its more than 3,500 stores in North America amid a broad push by bankrupt retailers to slash store counts.

Payless on Tuesday in court papers said that to successfully reorganize it must put more stores on the chopping block than it first expected if it is not able to successfully renegotiate rents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sBjJN2