2 months ago
It's not all gloom and doom for retailers - Moody's
June 22, 2017 / 1:40 AM / 2 months ago

It's not all gloom and doom for retailers - Moody's

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Despite headlines of financial distress and bankruptcies among U.S. retailers, they are not all on the ropes, credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service said in a report on Wednesday.

"The U.S. retail industry has the dubious distinction of boasting the highest default rate among our 18 U.S. corporate industry groups," the report said. "That said, while the retail sector is under increased pressure, the majority of the industry remains fundamentally sound."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sWXktA

