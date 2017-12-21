FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017 / 12:14 AM / in an hour

Holidays to bolster retailers after a year marked by bankruptcies

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

American consumers were in a buying mood in November, raising hopes among retailers for strong holiday sales to end a year marked by widespread store closures and bankruptcies across the industry.

Retail sales last month rose 0.9 percent from October on a seasonally adjusted basis and 6 percent year-over-year on an unadjusted basis, pointing to consumer confidence about the economy, according to the National Retail Federation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BUQZTM

