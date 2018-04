Friday’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition by footwear and apparel company Nine West Holdings Inc has raised Fitch Ratings’ institutional loan default rate for retailers to 8.6 percent and puts it on track to reach 10 percent this year, the credit rating service said on Monday.

The default rate rose from 8.2 percent in March.

