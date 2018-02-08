FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
February 8, 2018 / 1:33 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

'Omnichannel' model can help fend off retail restructurings - Fitch

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Retail spending by U.S. consumers is expected to rise at a solid pace but several well-known brick-and-mortar chains will still need a debt restructuring of some kind, potentially including bankruptcies, according to Fitch Ratings.

Among the retailers the credit rating agency said in a report on Tuesday that it sees headed for restructuring over the next one to three years are Claire’s Stores, GNC Holdings, Neiman Marcus Group and Sears Holdings.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nPs4rG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.