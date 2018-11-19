Retail holiday shopping outlook buoyed by decline in bankruptcies

More than 1,100 U.S. bricks-and-mortar stores have closed this year due to retail bankruptcies, a sharp drop from 4,100 in 2017 and a sign that retailers are adapting to online competition while seizing on strong consumer confidence, outplacement firm Challenger Gray & Christmas said in a report released on Monday.

Last year saw The Limited, Wet Seal, BCBG Max Azria, Rue 21, True Religion, Gymboree, Payless Shoes, RadioShack, Perfumania, Charming Charlie and Toys ‘R’ Us file for bankruptcy.

