Add an upswing in labor costs to the list of challenges facing retailers, according to consulting firm AlixPartners.

Low unemployment and competition for new hires point to bigger paychecks for store staff, AlixPartners said in a report released as the holiday shopping season swung into high gear with Black Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n9xtNt